Technology

Tech entrepreneur Mel Morris on how the UK can create its own Deepseek moment

The UK’s history of doing more with less gives it an advantage as it aims to become an AI superpower, according to former Candy Crush chair Mel Morris

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Forsdick
24 Feb 2025
Finance & InvestmentLeadershipTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceInterviewLeadershipTechnology

Read this next