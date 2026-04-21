Technology

Eilla AI Completes Europe’s First AI-Powered M&A Deal

London-based fintech firm facilitated an ‘AI-native’ acquisition of two European digital agencies as UK and European firms embrace platforms which achieve valuations between 25% and 50% higher than market value

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Tom Dennis
21 Apr 2026
AiDigital TransformationGlobal BusinessLeadershipTechnologyArtificial Intelligence

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours