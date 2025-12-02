Talent & Culture

It’s time to redesign the workplace, not blame women for poor performance

A tired old narrative accusing women of undermining workplace performance has resurfaced. Rebutting is a business imperative

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Jenny Segal
02 Dec 2025
LeadershipTalent & Culture

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours