Talent & Culture

Three-minute explainer on… quiet cutting

Some companies are quietly reassigning staff instead of making redundancies. This may save costs in the short term, but such moves also chip away at employee engagement and trust

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Robie Ann Ferrer
01 Sep 2025
Talent & CultureEmployee EngagementHRRiskThree-minute explainer

Read this next