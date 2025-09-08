Three-minute explainer on… polyworking

The increasing cost of living and the possibility of fully remote work has made side hustles more attractive.

According to a 2025 survey by job-search platform Monster, nearly half of employees in the US now have a second stream of income. Some employees pair their full-time roles with freelance projects, while others juggle several part-time gigs or even two full-time jobs, a practice called ‘double dipping‘. What may have started out as a way to make ends meet has increasingly become a career strategy that some are calling ‘polywork’.

Polyworking appears to be more than a passing trend. It’s reshaping assumptions at work about loyalty and productivity. And it’s forcing organisations to rethink how they manage performance, protect wellbeing and build trust in a workforce that no longer belongs to just one employer.

Why polyworking is becoming more common

For some, taking on multiple jobs is a matter of financial necessity. A 2025 survey by Academized, an online writing service, found that 52% of millennial employees are working side hustles to supplement their income, earning an average of $12,689 (£9,410) a year from extra roles – and, in some cases, as much as $45,000 (£33,373). According to 41% of polyworkers surveyed, these additional jobs have reduced their financial stress.

For others, the draw is ambition. That same survey found that 45% of millennial workers have taken on extra work to pursue personal interests or as a means to advance their careers.

Polyworkers often use digital or AI tools to manage multiple jobs, particularly in roles such as software development, social media management and data analysis. With remote platforms, dividing time between employers has never been easier.

Polywork, however, is often also accompanied by stress. Constantly switching between roles can drain energy and increase the risk of burnout. Employees may look busy, but they can struggle to sustain focus and long-term performance. Many also keep their additional jobs hidden from their employer, a secret that erodes trust and complicates compliance.

How should HR respond to polywork?

Start with clarity. Employment contracts should spell out any potential conflict of interest as well as when pursuing other extracurricular activities is acceptable. Clear policies are far more effective than outright bans. Stricter rules can be difficult to enforce and often push workers to hide their second jobs.

HR leaders should also think about pay packets and career progression at their organisations. If large numbers of employees are turning to second jobs to stay afloat or build new skills, this may be a sign that wages and career pathways need reviewing.

Paying attention to workplace culture and transparent, open communication is also critical. Encouraging open conversations about outside projects and focusing performance measures on outcomes, rather than hours logged, shifts the emphasis from control to trust.

Finally, protect employee wellbeing. Offering flexible work schedules, genuine rest periods and access to mental-health support can help workers manage multiple roles without tipping into exhaustion.