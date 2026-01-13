Three-minute explainer on…office frogging

Nearly one in three generation Z professionals (27%) say they are likely or very likely to change jobs in the next year, according to PwC’s 2025 Global Workforce Hopes & Fears Survey. That puts them well ahead of older cohorts, with just 19% of generation X considering a move.

Shorter job stints are also becoming the norm for younger workers. Research published by the global HR services firm Randstad shows that gen Z workers stay in their first roles for an average of just 1.1 years, far shorter than previous generations.

Together, these trends have fuelled the rise of a new workplace phenomenon: office frogging.

What is office frogging?

Office frogging refers to frequent, deliberate job moves driven by a search for stronger workplace culture, clearer purpose and faster career progression.

Several factors are fuelling the behaviour. Among UK professionals surveyed by PwC, almost half received a pay rise last year and one in five were promoted – both figures exceeding global averages. Young professionals in the UK were also the most likely to proactively ask for these outcomes. Gen Z, in particular, stands out for its ambition, with this generation the most likely to request both a pay rise and a promotion in the year ahead.

“Young people are impatient. Not just in terms of ambition, but in terms of enjoyment,” says Jo Ellen Grzyb, psychotherapist and director at Impact Factory, a professional skills training company. “They want better perks, better environments, better pay, clearer career paths and a stronger sense of purpose, and they’re willing to take risks to get them.”

At the same time, the notion of a job for life has largely faded. Gap years, career breaks, travel or time spent raising children are no longer seen as a liability. Instead, employers increasingly prioritise skills, adaptability and breadth of experience over uninterrupted tenure.

The risks of office frogging

Office frogging, however, is not without its downsides. Workers who change jobs too frequently may find it harder to demonstrate commitment or long-term value to future employers. For organisations, high turnover can be costly, draining time, money and morale while eroding trust and continuity within teams.

“Creativity can also suffer if someone fits in well with their new colleagues and within a month or two is off on their next hop. That kind of quick change can be unsettling and can impact on the people who remain,” says Grzyb, adding that it can create a climate of distrust.

To reduce churn, organisations need to be clear about what they can realistically offer, and they need to be more willing to adapt. As Grzyb notes: “A job for life hasn’t been an expectation by employees for quite some time now, and yet there are still a lot of managers who expect their workers to behave as though that were the case and be grateful for what they are given.”

For HR leaders, the challenge is to design structured approaches to flexibility that limit disruption while keeping employees engaged for the long term. Ultimately, office frogging isn’t just about pay, it’s about choice. And until organisations offer more of it, through flexibility, progression and meaningful work, the hopping shows little sign of slowing.

