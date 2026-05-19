Talent & Culture

Temporary workforce surge: AI and economic shocks rewrite UK recruitment rules

As geopolitical turbulence and rapid technological change disrupt corporate planning, British employers embrace a flexible workforce model to find stability in an unpredictable market.

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Simon Chandler
19 May 2026
AiTalent & CultureArtificial IntelligenceHR

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