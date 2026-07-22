Talent & Culture

SAP UK head of people: AI will upgrade jobs, not erase them

Tech firms often treat artificial intelligence as a quick way to cut staff. SAP takes a different path, according to its Head of People and Culture, Meredith Van Eeuwen

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Simon Chandler
22 Jul 2026
Talent & CultureHR

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