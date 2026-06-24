Talent & Culture

How IBM drives HR at the speed of AI

IBM’s VP of HR Technology, Data & AI, explains how the tech giant has streamlined hundreds of legacy systems, shifted to a skills-first reward culture, and conquered the fear of failure to deploy generative AI safely at scale

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Simon Chandler
24 Jun 2026
AiLeadershipTalent & CultureArtificial IntelligenceHR

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