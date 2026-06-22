Risk & Regulation

Unapproved AI use shows adoption is outpacing governance

While there’s little question AI is now more or less ubiquitous, data also indicates big variations in the extent to which AI is being used, and also in how well it’s being used

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Tom Dennis
22 Jun 2026
AiFuture of WorkGovernanceRisk & RegulationTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceGovernanceRisk

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours