Risk & Regulation

Despite Fable 5 warning, European firms resist AI sovereignty

When export controls abruptly locked European enterprises out of the world’s leading AI models, it exposed the fragile reality of a continent dependent on foreign tech. But as the EU pushes for digital independence, businesses are pushing back — warning that isolation breeds inefficiency. Can European industry afford to buy local, or is a pragmatic, multi-cloud compromise the only way to survive?

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Simon Chandler
29 Jun 2026
AiFuture of WorkGovernanceRisk & RegulationTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceGovernanceRisk

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