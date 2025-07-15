Responsible Business

B Corp is at a crossroads – can it protect its credibility?

High-profile companies are withdrawing support for the certification and accusations of greenwashing are growing louder. Can B Lab tighten its standards without losing its soul – or its community?

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Helen Salvin
15 Jul 2025
Climate CrisisResponsible BusinessOpinionRiskSustainabilityThe B Corp Movement

Read this next