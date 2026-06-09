Marketing

AI-driven ad spend to hit £18bn by 2030

The latest IAB reports that 74% of its members are now using agentic AI, with spending expected to accelerate as automated tools embed into marketing

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Simon Chandler
Tom Dennis
09 Jun 2026
AiEconomy & Consumer TrendsMarketing

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