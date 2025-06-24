Adobe marketing chief on AI and the future of B2B creativity

SM

We’ve learned a lot from our own rollout. Early on, adoption worked best when the user was already a hybrid – someone who dabbled in photography or design alongside their main job. They understood aesthetics, so they could get the most out of the tools quickly.

But as we scaled beyond that group, we saw results dip. That was our wake-up call. We realised this couldn’t just be a plug-and-play rollout. We needed training and ongoing enablement so people could use the tools confidently and creatively.

And crucially, we framed AI not as a way to do more with fewer people, but to do better with the same team. It’s not about squeezing people harder – it’s about giving them more power. That distinction changes the conversation entirely.