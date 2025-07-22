From talent to transformation: how AI is redefining HR and the employee experience

AI is the most talked-about force in business today – but in HR, it’s personal. The technology touches decisions that shape people’s careers, making trust, transparency and the role of human judgement more critical than ever.

In a recent discussion hosted by Raconteur, two industry leaders explored how AI is being embedded across the employee lifecycle. Christina Daly, head of people experience (PX) EMEA at Zoom, and Kameshwari Rao, global chief people officer at Publicis Sapient, unpacked the real-world impact of AI and what this means for the future of people strategy.

The shift from admin to insight

For years, HR leaders have talked about the value of digital transformation. Now, with AI in the mix, that shift is accelerating, enabling HR teams to move away from manual admin and towards strategic insight.

Adopting AI in HR is not just a technical project; it’s a cultural one

Daly outlined how tools like meeting summaries, transcription and automated note-taking are already making a difference at Zoom. “The goal is not to replace people, but to elevate them,” she said. “Whether it’s helping managers by reducing their admin load or enabling flexible collaboration across time zones, AI is giving time back to employees. It’s helping us work better, not just faster.”

For many HR teams, these efficiencies open up new possibilities – from smoother onboarding to personalised learning and skills mapping. By spotting patterns in workforce data, AI makes it easier to tailor support, prevent disengagement and provide meaningful development at scale.

But these gains don’t come automatically. Rao emphasised the importance of transparency and pacing. “You can’t just implement everything at the same time,” she said. “Especially when people may have concerns about the impact of AI on their jobs.”

Ethical use is a business priority

As clear as AI’s potential is, its risks are equally evident. Data privacy, algorithmic bias and opaque decision-making are all critical issues, especially when it comes to more personal aspects of business like hiring and performance.

Rao and Daly both emphasised the importance of trust and transparency in rolling out AI within people functions. As Daly explained, “Trust is not transactional. It needs to be linked to your values. It needs to be part of your company’s DNA.” She believes HR has a unique role in navigating the “ongoing trust journey” with employees, by choosing AI tools that genuinely help people and being clear about how they work.

“Whether it’s in relation to recruitment, performance or development, we need to be mindful of how AI systems are trained, what data they use and how decisions are communicated,” added Rao. “It’s about building confidence – not just in the outputs, but in the intention behind them. AI is as fair and diverse as the data that is input into it and the intentions that are behind it.”

This is especially important in areas like DEI, where flawed data or unchecked assumptions can lead to exclusion. Used thoughtfully, AI can help reduce bias, for example, by anonymising CVs or detecting patterns of exclusion in recruitment data. But without proper oversight, it risks reinforcing existing inequalities.

For Rao, this means keeping humans firmly in the loop. “For those critical HR decisions, we will always need human oversight, especially when it comes to employee relations and hiring.”

A catalyst for cultural change

Adopting AI in HR is not just a technical project; it’s a cultural one. Leaders must demystify AI tools and demonstrate how they make everyday work more efficient and meaningful.

AI in HR isn’t about automation for automation’s sake. It’s about enabling better, fairer, more human work

While many, especially younger employees, use AI-powered tools in their personal lives, hesitation often remains in the workplace. “It’s about framing AI in a way that makes sense,” said Rao. “Ultimately, those who master AI to free up time to focus on their most valuable work will benefit the most.”

Reframing how AI is perceived also means adapting learning and development strategies alongside digital transformation. As AI begins to personalise learning paths based on skills, goals and preferred formats, HR teams will need to rethink how they upskill the workforce.

Daly stressed the need for agility: “We might not know exactly what skills we’ll need in the future, but AI gives us a way to continuously adapt by helping individuals map learning to their goals and helping organisations guide development at scale.” In this sense, AI is helping HR leaders shift from reactive support to proactive enablement, spotting skills gaps early and making it easier for people to grow in their roles.

Building a future-ready HR function

So what does a future-ready HR function look like in the AI era? It begins with the right mindset: openness to experimentation, cross-functional collaboration and a focus on outcomes over process. IT, legal and operations teams all need to be part of the journey, especially when it comes to ensuring compliance and rolling out new tools.

Importantly, both speakers agreed that AI in HR is not a ‘set and forget’ initiative. It’s a continuous journey of iteration, feedback and trust-building. As technology and expectations evolve, HR leaders must stay connected to both the tools and the people they serve.

At its best, AI in HR isn’t about automation for automation’s sake. It’s about enabling better, fairer, more human work. From inclusive hiring to personalised development, there’s huge potential to reshape the employee experience for the better.

But to do so, organisations need more than just technology. They need clear values, open dialogue and a willingness to learn. “The future of work,” said Daly, “is human plus AI, not human versus AI.”