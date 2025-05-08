CEO on the spot: nine questions with Oura’s Tom Hale

A

Throughout my career, I’ve been very intentional about studying different kinds of CEOs. I got some chances to interact with Steve Jobs, I worked Rob Burgess, who was the CEO of Macromedia, where I started my career, and with Stephen Elop who became the CEO of Nokia.

The first lesson I learned from these CEOs is that, actually, it’s not about you. ‘Servant leadership’ means being at the service of your employees, your customers and your board.

The second thing is the importance of humanity. Sometimes people put CEOs on a pedestal, but the reality is they’re just humans. As a CEO, you have to remember your own humanity and, when people interact with you, you have to find a way to make a human connection. Leadership, in so many ways, is not about the leader it’s about the follower.

The third lesson is that you have to put the customer at the centre of your thinking. You’ll do a better job if you’re constantly working to understand and appreciate of the needs of your customers – or at least you’ll have a better chance serving them effectively. And so, every Thursday, I make a point of interacting with customers, which helps me to understand their needs and sets an example for others in the company.