Global Business

AI hallucinations pose serious questions for professional services

As high-profile hallucination scandals hit firms like EY and Deloitte, professional services face a critical reckoning: if premium consulting reports are being quietly drafted by unverified bots, what exactly are clients paying for?

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Tom Dennis
27 May 2026
AiFuture of WorkGlobal BusinessResponsible BusinessTechnologyArtificial Intelligence

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