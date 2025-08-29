CFO on the spot: 10 questions with Ricoh’s Tim Stuart 

A

One of the most important skills is being able to translate complex technical information into messages everyone can comprehend. I get loads of financial data, spreadsheets and reports, and I need to turn all of that into a coherent, clear message for non-finance people. I’ve got to be able to tell them how the business is performing in a way they understand.

You also need to be highly analytical and able to spot where there’s an error or an opportunity in the numbers. Beyond that, working across functions such as HR, IT and sales is essential. Everyone must understand how their actions impact profit and loss.

Lastly, the modern CFO must be a strategic business partners to their CEO. I spend a lot of time with the CEO, looking at acquisitions or transformation projects, for instance. My job is to bring both financial knowledge and strategic insight to the table.