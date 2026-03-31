Finance & Investment

CFO on the Spot: DSW Capital’s Pete Fendell on moving fast and thinking differently

Pete Fendell shares how mentorship, people skills and adaptability, not just technical expertise, shaped his rapid ascent to CFO

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Rayanne Harmon
31 Mar 2026
Finance & InvestmentCFO on the Spot

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