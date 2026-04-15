Finance & Investment

CFO on the Spot: nine questions with ManyPets’ Nicci Setchell

ManyPets CFO, Nicci Setchell, reflects on scaling through change, leading with authenticity, and keeping customers at the heart of every decision

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Rayanne Harmon
15 Apr 2026
Finance & InvestmentCFO on the Spot

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours