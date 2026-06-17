Finance & Investment

CFO on the Spot: Five minutes with Alistair Gurney, CFO of Lucanet Group

Lucanet Group’s Alistair Gurney discusses finance transformation, the changing expectations placed on CFOs, and why technology only works when the data behind it is reliable

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Rayanne Harmon
17 Jun 2026
Finance & InvestmentCFO on the Spot

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