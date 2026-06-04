CFO on the Spot: Five Minutes with Taxfix’s Mohamed Omaizat

Mohamed Omaizat is the CFO of Taxfix, a fintech company focused on simplifying tax filing across multiple European markets. He joined the company after a career spanning investment banking, private equity, and leadership roles in high-growth technology businesses.

Before Taxfix, he worked on scaling international companies and supporting transactions across capital markets and M&A. His experience includes working with global teams and helping businesses grow across different regions and operating environments.

At Taxfix, he works closely with teams across Berlin, London, and Madrid, focusing on growth, operational discipline, and improving the customer experience of tax and financial services.

Q How did you become a CFO? A I think I was already drawn to finance and economics when I was in high school. Finance underpins so many areas of people’s lives, and I always felt it was important to understand and manage it well. I have always liked working with numbers. After graduation, I started in investment banking and then private equity. That gave me a strong foundation across IPOs, M&A, capital markets, and corporate finance. Since around 2010, I have focused on growth companies because I enjoy operating environments where you can connect numbers with real business impact. I like building things and leading teams, especially around scaling companies, international expansion, and fundraising. I also always want to understand the product and how it creates value for the customer. That mindset is something I still carry with me today at Taxfix, where the goal is to make taxes and finance more accessible and improve people’s lives.

Q What skills or traits does a good CFO need? A I do not think there is one universal set of traits that always applies, but right now I would highlight three. First, you need strategic conviction. You need to know where you are leading the company and what it is trying to achieve. Second, you need curiosity about the product and the customer. You have to understand the problem you are solving and look beyond the numbers. Third, you need to stay authentic and empathetic when working with teams, customers, and investors. Numbers are important, but they are not enough. You need to understand how the business operates and how people feel. In the end, it always comes down to people and customers.

Q What excites you most about your current sector? A What excites me most is connecting numbers to real customer impact. At Taxfix, we combine technology with human support to make taxes easier, especially for more complex cases. AI is also reshaping how we build products and operate as a company. It affects everything from how we deliver value to how we structure our teams and processes. In my role, I work at the intersection of investment decisions, capital allocation, and measuring value creation. I enjoy bringing people together around a clear mission and helping the company grow in a disciplined and sustainable way.

Q What single thing would make your job easier? A There is a lot of fragmentation in the tools that CFOs use. For many different tasks, you need separate software systems. What would help is a more consolidated approach where fewer tools can cover more of the workflow. That would reduce complexity and make the office of the CFO more efficient.

Q What is the best bit of business advice you’ve ever received? A One piece of advice that stayed with me is, if you touch it, you stick with it. It means that once you commit to something, you follow it through to completion. That requires discipline, persistence, and clarity about what success looks like. It also connects to capital allocation. You need to focus on fewer, higher-quality initiatives and commit to them fully.

Q Which book do you think every finance leader should read at least once? A One book I always think about is The Little Prince. It is not a business book, but it is very powerful when it comes to leading with purpose. There is a line that says if you want people to build a ship, you should teach them to long for the sea. That idea of inspiring people around a mission is something I believe in strongly. Another book I would recommend is The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek. It focuses on long-term thinking, trust, and building organizations that endure.

Q What do you do outside of work to protect yourself from burnout? A I spend a lot of time with my family. I have two young daughters, and being with them helps me switch off. I also make sure to disconnect from work and technology. One thing I do every year is go on a desert trip with a group of friends. It helps me step away, reconnect with myself, and think clearly. I also encourage my teams to take care of themselves, because you need that balance to perform well over time.

Q What’s been your proudest achievement in your current role? A What I am most proud of is the impact we have had on customers. We have helped more than eight million people with their tax filings. We continue to grow the platform and expand what we offer, while staying focused on our mission. It is rewarding to see how the work translates into real benefits for people

Q If you weren’t a CFO, what would you like to do? A At one point, I seriously considered becoming a paediatrician. I even did an internship in that field, but I realised it was not the right fit for me. Still, the motivation to help people was always there, and I think that carries into what I do today.