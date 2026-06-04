Finance & Investment

CFO on the Spot: Five Minutes with Taxfix’s Mohamed Omaizat

Taxfix’s Mohamed Omaizat shares how he approaches finance leadership through customer understanding, long-term thinking, and building teams around a clear mission

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Rayanne Harmon
04 Jun 2026
Finance & InvestmentCFO on the Spot

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