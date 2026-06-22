CFO on the Spot: Five minutes with Richard Davis, Founder of FNLY 

Richard Davis is the founder of FNLY, a UK finance services provider that helps growing businesses build and run high-performing finance functions. With more than 25 years of experience in finance and operations, he has worked alongside leadership teams to support business growth, process improvement, and strategic decision-making.
Throughout his career, Davis has focused on helping businesses move beyond traditional finance management and use financial insight to support growth. Through FNLY, he works closely with clients on everything from bookkeeping and forecasting to finance strategy and team development.
In this conversation, he reflects on his path into finance, the changing expectations placed on modern CFOs, and why AI is creating both opportunities and challenges for finance leaders.
How did you become a CFO?
When people ask why I became an accountant, I always tell them about my brother. He was a phenomenal musician who could teach himself instruments and seemed to have a natural talent for everything. I looked at that and thought I didn’t have anything like it.
My mother said, I should be an accountant. Everyone will always need an accountant. So that’s what I did.
Very early on, I realised I enjoyed finance because I could see how it affected businesses and supported growth. I moved away from audit and tax because I wanted to be involved in management accounts and the day-to-day side of finance, where you can make an impact.
As soon as I qualified, I moved into the industry. I interviewed for what was supposed to be a number two finance role, but by the end of the process, they offered me the lead finance position. From that point on, I was usually the senior finance person within SME, owner-managed, and private equity-backed businesses.
What always motivated me was adding value. If I felt I was no longer adding value, I would move on to the next challenge. Eventually, that led to the creation of FNLY, where helping businesses build the right foundations became the focus.
What skills or traits does a good CFO need?
For me, it starts with understanding systems and processes, particularly systems.
A modern finance leader needs to understand how data flows through an organization and how that data becomes useful information. You need to understand the whole ecosystem, from strategic planning through to reporting and decision making.
Finance is no longer a siloed function. The role has evolved significantly. Today, finance leaders need to work across departments, bring information together, and help support the wider business rather than simply focus on the numbers.
What excites you most about your current sector?
AI.
Almost every conversation I have with clients eventually comes back to AI. It is exciting, but it is also challenging because nobody really knows what it will be able to do.
The pace of change is extraordinary. Every tool we use today is likely to change significantly over the coming years. Finance leaders are trying to understand how to take advantage of these opportunities while making sure they’re not left behind.
It creates a sense of excitement, but it can also feel overwhelming because things are changing so quickly.
What is the best bit of business advice you’ve ever received?
A good manager or leader makes themselves redundant.
That advice has stayed with me throughout my career because it encourages delegation, mentoring, and development.
You have to let people make mistakes and learn. If you always do everything yourself because it is quicker, you limit both your own growth and theirs.
By helping other people develop, you free yourself to focus on the next challenge and keep moving forward.
Which book do you think every finance leader should read at least once?
The one that comes to mind is Who Moved My Cheese?
It is a simple book, but the message sticks with you. Whenever something changes unexpectedly, I find myself thinking, “My cheese just moved.”
It’s a useful reminder that change happens and that you have to adapt rather than become frustrated by it.
What do you do outside of work to protect yourself from burnout?
I have three young children, so they keep me busy.
I enjoy reading and try to read every night. Recently, I have also spent a lot of time exploring AI tools and experimenting with what they can do.
Outside of work, spending time with family, watching my children’s activities, and getting out for some fresh air all help keep things balanced.
Richard Davis is the founder of FNLY, a UK finance services provider that helps growing businesses build and run high-performing finance functions. With more than 25 years of experience in finance and operations, he has worked alongside leadership teams to support business growth, process improvement, and strategic decision-making.
Throughout his career, Davis has focused on helping businesses move beyond traditional finance management and use financial insight to support growth. Through FNLY, he works closely with clients on everything from bookkeeping and forecasting to finance strategy and team development.
In this conversation, he reflects on his path into finance, the changing expectations placed on modern CFOs, and why AI is creating both opportunities and challenges for finance leaders.