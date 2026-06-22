CFO on the Spot: Five minutes with Richard Davis, Founder of FNLY 

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When people ask why I became an accountant, I always tell them about my brother. He was a phenomenal musician who could teach himself instruments and seemed to have a natural talent for everything. I looked at that and thought I didn’t have anything like it.

My mother said, I should be an accountant. Everyone will always need an accountant. So that’s what I did.

Very early on, I realised I enjoyed finance because I could see how it affected businesses and supported growth. I moved away from audit and tax because I wanted to be involved in management accounts and the day-to-day side of finance, where you can make an impact.

As soon as I qualified, I moved into the industry. I interviewed for what was supposed to be a number two finance role, but by the end of the process, they offered me the lead finance position. From that point on, I was usually the senior finance person within SME, owner-managed, and private equity-backed businesses.

What always motivated me was adding value. If I felt I was no longer adding value, I would move on to the next challenge. Eventually, that led to the creation of FNLY, where helping businesses build the right foundations became the focus.