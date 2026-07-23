Five minutes with Isla Pickering, CFO of Law Debenture

A

I did a management sciences degree, which was very much a general business degree. Towards the end of that, I was looking at graduate roles and was drawn to accountancy firms. I was interested in the numbers side of business and liked the idea of doing my accountancy qualification to give me a strong grounding.

I joined KPMG after university and qualified as an accountant. I worked with a variety of clients across general markets and financial services. I really enjoyed it, but I decided I was never going to be a partner.

I moved into industry and took a commercial finance role at Hilton Hotels, then moved to Linklaters, where I spent nearly 15 years in a range of finance roles. I worked my way up to Group Financial Controller and also spent time leading internal audit, which gave me strong experience on the control side.

After that, I joined LEK Consulting as Group Financial Controller. I was really enjoying that role when I was approached for the CFO position at Law Debenture. I had not been actively looking to become a CFO, but it is naturally the next step in a finance career.

What attracted me to the role was the structure of the business, combining an investment trust with a professional services firm, and the opportunity to bring together my experience and step into that leadership role.