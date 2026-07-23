Finance & Investment

Five minutes with Isla Pickering, CFO of Law Debenture

Isla Pickering discusses translating complex financial information, navigating the balance between technology and control, and the importance of asking questions throughout a finance career

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Rayanne Harmon
23 Jul 2026
Finance & InvestmentCFO on the Spot

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