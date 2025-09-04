Kevin Rhodes started out in public accounting and quickly moved into operational finance, taking the first steps on a leadership path which would eventually lead to his first CFO role at age 32. “I really had to grow into the role,” Rhodes says. “It was one of the best and one of the hardest times in my career.”

Rhodes is now the CFO at Extreme Networks, a network infrastructure company, where he has helped lead the firm’s transition from a traditional networking vendor to a SaaS business, bringing both financial discipline and operational insight to the role.

Q What skills or traits does a good finance leader need? A I’m a data analytics junkie. Finance leaders must be data-driven and focused on business process improvement through predictive analytics. Cross-functional influence is important too. CFOs cannot operate in a vacuum. Being close to the business, partnering with sales and saying “yes” rather than flat-out “no” are essential traits. Creating a culture that welcomes ideas and values collaboration is a top priority. You’ve got to open the aperture wider and think about ways to improve business.

Q What excites you most about your current role? A It’s about being more than just a finance leader. I feel more like an operational executive than a pure CFO. Whether it’s legal, HR, data analytics or sales operations, I have enjoyed broadening my skills. I’m also energised by my leadership team. Everyone’s super talented. We trust each other and operate great together as a team. I draw inspiration from the book The Boys in the Boat – our dynamic is like rowing in perfect sync. It makes me look forward to getting up in the morning. It’s not work, it’s just part of my life.

Q What’s the biggest challenge facing your sector at the moment? A I would say it’s both tech challenges and industry-specific disruption. Most companies are facing complexity caused by disconnected legacy systems, cybersecurity risks and the rise of AI. At the same time, the networking space is undergoing major consolidation. There’s a lot of disruption, mergers, cost cutting and product rationalisation. That volatility is creating opportunity too, however.

Q What single thing would make your job easier? A AI will eventually ease many burdens, but I would caution against overuse. AI gives you instant access to questions and can eliminate mundane tasks. But too much of it and you lose something important. The goal is balance: I want to embrace AI in a way that helps humanity without relying on technology to make 100% of the decisions.

Q What’s the best bit of business advice you’ve ever received? A “Be very mindful of ripple effects.” Every decision has a consequence. Thoughts are usually spoken, which can lead to action. Those actions shape your habits. Your habits form your character. Daily preparation is important to me. I often talk through my schedule out loud, which helps me focus and mentally gear up for the day ahead. I also value metrics and encourage the people I work with to measure the things they care about and track them over time.

Q Which book do you think every finance leader should read at least once? A Atomic Habits by James Clear. The book’s core lesson is that small, consistent improvements lead to significant long-term gains. I call it “the aggregation of marginal gains.” It’s not about a big move. It’s about small changes that propel our teams forward.

Q What do you do outside of work to protect yourself from burnout? A I’m very active with my family and enjoy skiing, boating in Boston and spending time at our summer house in Cape Ann. I also enjoy playing tennis and collecting and sharing wine, something I see as a way to connect with friends outside of work.

Q What’s been your proudest achievement in your current role? A Extreme’s transformation into a software-as-a-service business. I’ve focused much of my time on reshaping key processes, which has led to the launch of Extreme Platform One. We’re the first networking vendor out there to release a full platform for the network. I also helped implement new go-to-market models and recurring revenue strategies. I was happy to see that shift take hold.