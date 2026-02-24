BrewDog has fallen flat, but a new buyer could tap its original spirit

The rise of BrewDog in the early 2010s was a celebratory moment for craft beer and it quickly earned a reputation for innovation. BrewDog offered something new, beyond mass-market beers, to appeal to customers’ sense of identity with anarchic, entertaining and individualistic beer.

At its heart BrewDog had one great big, exciting, fresh idea when it launched. Something truly unordinary. Its ‘punk’ ethos meant it stood out from the crowd. It had personality, attitude, and it approached business in an unconventional way – creating equity punks is a prime example. It suggested a beer made by the people, for the people – a business that would rebel against ‘the system’. And, unlike many brands looking to be rebellious, it actually took real action, like delisting Camden Hells in its bars when it was sold to AB InBev.

New launches have failed to embody the original ethos of the brand

Its branding was loud and provocative, solidifying its position as a ‘punk’ beer brand to rapidly grab people’s attention and injecting some excitement into a category that was often more worthy than cool. In 2010, its extremely limited run (only 12 bottles) of The End of History – a 55% ABV beer – was promoted with each bottle inserted into taxidermy roadkill and ranging in price, from £500 to £700 each. The following year, it celebrated the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton by launching The Royal Virility Performance beer, which was laced with Viagra.

The brand knew how to get people talking. It was unapologetic, brave and did something we genuinely hadn’t seen before in craft beer. A branding masterclass to learn from; its antics generated a loyal fan base and built global fame alongside its 72 bars around the world and roughly 1,400 employees.

At its peak, it appeared unstoppable. But it didn’t last. Since those heady days, BrewDog has more often got people talking for all the wrong reasons.

No matter how brilliant an idea, a brand cannot behave badly and go unpunished. BrewDog tipped over to become laddish and obnoxious rather than rebellious. It ultimately betrayed its punk values. A string of controversies and negative headlines means it is now perceived as an entirely different brand. The scandal around an office culture of fear, the poorly thought-out Pink Beer for girls, the fact its equity punk stakeholders could lose out massively while the private equity investors gained – these are all significant missteps for BrewDog.

Can Brewdog bounce back?

The news of a potential sale is not entirely surprising. There is no doubt that some of BrewDog’s issues stem from challenges at the business level – competition in craft beers has massively intensified, and rival businesses have been backed by the huge expertise that comes from the big breweries. Businesses in many industries are facing a volatile economy and a cost-of-living crisis, but the critical factor in BrewDog’s case is a brand problem.

BrewDog was disruptive at its peak, but over time, the craft beer market has grown and evolved, leaving BrewDog standing in the dust. Other disruptive players, such as Beavertown, Camden Breweries and Anspach, have come into play. BrewDog hasn’t evolved enough to keep up with these new entrants. Its culture and vulnerability to criticism has made the brand feel old-fashioned and out of touch.

There is still life in the old (Brew)dog yet

Ultimately, BrewDog got cocky and forgot that any successful brand still needs to be nurtured. New launches have failed to embody the original ethos of the brand – the Mello variant, for example, just doesn’t scream punk. Success turned into a string of apologies as mistakes mounted up. Eventually, no matter how engaging a brand is, patience runs thin and credibility and trust runs out.

Moving forward, a confident sense of leadership is required to steer this ship after a succession of CEOs in the past few years. It is rumoured that the original founder might try to buy the brand back, which is often a powerful move as the passion and sheer brand intuition of the founder is harnessed once again – think Beautycounter’s Gregg Renfrew or Steve Jobs coming back as Apple’s CEO. What needs to be considered here is whether the issues that caused him to resign can be overcome.

Despite its erratic brand history and last year’s £37m decline in turnover, there is much to attract potential buyers. BrewDog’s once infamous brand identity still lingers in people’s minds, and it has the potential to return to, and reinvigorate, its punk identity.

For BrewDog to thrive now, it needs to refresh its unordinary idea; taking the brand DNA of what it meant to be a punk brand in 2007 and refreshing it for today’s culture. But more importantly, it needs to actively manage the brand and live by its values in how it expresses itself, how it is experienced, how it treats its employees and how it runs its business.

There is still life in the old (Brew)dog yet. While sales aren’t currently looking very promising, with the right investment, an unordinary idea for today and brand love, a prospective buyer could give a much-needed boost to one of the most innovative brands to have launched in the UK market.

Vicky Bullen is the CEO at the design agency Coley Porter Belll.