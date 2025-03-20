Finance & Investment

BoE axes rules on DEI – is this the end of diversity in the UK finance sector?

The UK’s finance regulators have dropped proposals for more rigorous DEI reporting. Some fear the move will undermine efforts to improve diversity in the industry but leaders may think twice before ditching their DEI commitments

Sam Birchall
20 Mar 2025
Finance & Investment

