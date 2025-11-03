Opinion

Are Britain’s banks ready to create a nation of investors?

As £614bn gathers dust in savings accounts, the UK risks missing an opportunity to build real financial resilience. Banks could be the catalyst for change – if they’re bold enough to lead it.

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Symmie Swil
03 Nov 2025
Economy & Consumer TrendsFinance & InvestmentFinancial ServicesInvestingOpinionRisk

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours