Data Sovereignty

Does Burnham’s AI gamble risk UK tech ambition?

Elevating artificial intelligence while scrapping its dedicated ministry creates a fractured strategy for British innovation

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Tom Dennis
23 Jul 2026
AiData SovereigntyGlobal BusinessArtificial IntelligenceInvestmentUK

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