Ai

Microsoft, Samsung expand presence in Europe’s sovereign AI market with Mistral deals

Behind the eye-watering funding lies a broader trend: how global platforms are leveraging local European provenance to win over trust-conscious, EU-compliant industries

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Simon Chandler
28 Jul 2026
AiTechnology

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