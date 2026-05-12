Ai

How to detect AI in fraudulent job applicants

With up to 59% of jobseekers already using AI to write their CVs, companies are been facing a wave of fraudulent remote workers, and creating a serious cybersecurity risk for organisations, says Equifax’s SVP of Talent Solutions.

 

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Simon Chandler
12 May 2026
AiLeadershipTalent & CultureArtificial IntelligenceHR

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