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Half of UK CEOs Expect AI to Cut Jobs, But Data Tells Different Story

While sentiment is gloomy from the boardroom, new data suggests the reality is a far cry from prophecies that automation will eliminate entire job categories.

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Tom Dennis
Simon Chandler
28 Apr 2026
AiTechnologyArtificial Intelligence

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